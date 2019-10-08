Pro Hockey Player Jon Lee-Olson Comes Out as Gay During TV Interview

Jon Lee-Olson, the goalkeeper of Rungsted Seier Capital in Rungsted, Denmark, came out as gay during a live Danish TV interview.

Said Lee-Olson, as translated by Outsports: “There’s a risk that some people might shout and heckle me while I’m playing matches. It’s something I have to be ready for, and be mature about. But I feel that I’m ready to show that you can be gay and play ice hockey. It took longer than I expected, but now I’m ready to stand up for myself and others.”

Danish NHL player Lars Eller of the Washington Capitals spoke out following Lee-Olson’s coming out: “It’s special. You might say that about any sport, but ice hockey has a very macho culture, so I think it must not have been an easy decision for him. It’s very brave.”

There has never been an out player in the NHL.