‘Rent,’ ‘Hedwig,’ ‘Mr. Ripley’ and Everything Streaming in October on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and more.

Rent (2005), available on Hulu October 1.

Your mileage may vary on this competent screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s beloved musical. The original’s depiction of downtown artists seems a bit more hokey today, but the blunt discussion of LGBTQ issues and living with H.I.V. earn its place in the queer canon. Plus, diehard fans will enjoy hopping up on a table at the Life Café and re-living La Vie Boheme.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), available on Netflix October 1.

Girl power reigns supreme in this campy action comedy partnering up Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The reboot is getting rebooted once more next month with a new film written, directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2012), available on Hulu October 1.

The fashion icon and over-the-top character (Robbie Turner paid homage during RuPaul’s Drag Race Snatch Game) gets her due in this glowing biopic honoring her impact on fashion and the world at large.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) , available on HBO October 1.

John Cameron Mitchell’s musical masterpiece about a German singer’s complex journey through gender, heartache and rock & roll is every bit as peerless today as it was when it was released 18 years ago.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), available on Hulu October 1.

A suspenseful thriller dripping in queer cues follows a bunch of good-looking expats in Italy including Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Come for the sexy intrigue, stay for a young Matt Damon in a lime green Speedo.

What are you streaming this month?

