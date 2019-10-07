‘Rent,’ ‘Hedwig,’ ‘Mr. Ripley’ and Everything Streaming in October on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and more.
Rent (2005), available on Hulu October 1.
Your mileage may vary on this competent screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s beloved musical. The original’s depiction of downtown artists seems a bit more hokey today, but the blunt discussion of LGBTQ issues and living with H.I.V. earn its place in the queer canon. Plus, diehard fans will enjoy hopping up on a table at the Life Café and re-living La Vie Boheme.
Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), available on Netflix October 1.
Girl power reigns supreme in this campy action comedy partnering up Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The reboot is getting rebooted once more next month with a new film written, directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks.
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2012), available on Hulu October 1.
The fashion icon and over-the-top character (Robbie Turner paid homage during RuPaul’s Drag Race Snatch Game) gets her due in this glowing biopic honoring her impact on fashion and the world at large.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) , available on HBO October 1.
John Cameron Mitchell’s musical masterpiece about a German singer’s complex journey through gender, heartache and rock & roll is every bit as peerless today as it was when it was released 18 years ago.
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), available on Hulu October 1.
A suspenseful thriller dripping in queer cues follows a bunch of good-looking expats in Italy including Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Come for the sexy intrigue, stay for a young Matt Damon in a lime green Speedo.
What are you streaming this month?
All film coming to Netflix:
Available October 1
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Trainspotting
Troy
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
Available October 2
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) – Netflix Film
Available October 4
In the Tall Grass – Netflix Film
Available October 7
The Water Diviner
Available October 9
After
Available October 11
The Forest of Love – Netflix Film
Fractured – Netflix Film
La influencia – Netflix Film
The Awakenings of Motti Wolkenbruch – Netflix Film
Available October 12
Banlieusards – Netflix Film
Available October 15
Dark Crimes
Available October 16
Sinister 2
Available October 17
The Karate Kid
Available October 18
Eli – Netflix Film
The Laundromat – Netflix Film
Seventeen – Netflix Film
Upstarts – Netflix Film
Available October 19
Men in Black
Available October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
Available October 23
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Available October 24
Revenge of Pontianak
Available October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Dolemite Is My Name – Netflix Film
Rattlesnake – Netflix Film
Available October 31
Raging Bull
All film coming to Hulu:
Available October 1
An American Haunting
Be Cool
Beautiful Creatures
Big Time Movie
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blue Jasmine
Blurt
Boyz N’ the Hood
Brooklyn’s Finest
Cadillac Man
Cloverfield
Constantine
Crash
Days of Thunder
Dead Heat
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Eagle Vs. Shark
Election
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Fled
Forces of Nature
Get Shorty
Ghost World
Hellraiser
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
High Noon
Hoosiers
I Spit on Your Grave
I Spit on Your Grave 2
I Spit on Your Grave 3
Impostor
Into the Blue
Kalifornia
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Little Black Book
Love Crimes
Major League II
Miami Group Murder
Mousehunt
Much Ado About Nothing
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Never Back Down
No Way Out
North Dallas Forty
One Direction: This Is Us
Patriot Games
Permanent Midnight
Pieces of April
Platoon
Play it Again, Sam
Project Nim
Rain Man
Rent
Saturday Night Fever
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 6
School Ties
Set Up
Sixteen Candles
Snakes on a Plane
Sneakerheadz
Split Decisions
Stargate
Surf’s Up
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Accused
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Conspirator
The Haunting
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Hunted
The Killer Next Door
The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Orphanage
The Peacemaker
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Wrestler
Total Recall
Trading Mom
True Colors
True Grit
Up in the Air
Vampire in Brooklyn
Varsity Blues
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
What Lies Beneath
Winter’s Bone
Witness
Available October 2
Amazing Grace
Available October 4
Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing
Available October 7
Missing Link
Available October 9
Megan Leavey
Available October 11
Little Monsters
Trespassers
Available October 13
The Last Face
Available October 14
Little Woods
Available October 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Available October 18
Wounds
Available October 20
The Ladybug
Available October 22
Benjamin
Available October 26
Killing Zoe
All films coming to Amazon Prime:
Available October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Astro Boy
Hoosiers
Patriot Games
The Accused
The Great Gabbo
Glorifying the American Girl
Available October 3
High Life
Available October 18
Kill Chain
Available October 26
Killing Zoe
Available October 28
Nobody’s Fool
Available October 30
In Search of Greatness
All films coming to HBO:
Available October 1
A Handful of Dust
Black Swan
Bounce
The Fourth Kind
George of the Jungle
Green Lantern (Extended Version)
Gulliver’s Travels
Happy Death Day
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
I.Q.
The Indian in the Cupboard
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Judge Dredd
Kin
Kiss of Death
Madagascar
Men of Honor
Moulin Rouge!
The Object of My Affection
Open Range
Season of the Witch
Sky High
The 33
Three Fugitives
War of the Worlds
Available October 5
Cold Pursuit
Available October 8
Upgrade
Available October 12
Happy Death Day 2U
Available October 19
Glass
Available October 26
Greta