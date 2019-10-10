Shangela Taught Kamala Harris How to Clack a Fan at West Hollywood’s ‘Abbey’ Nightclub: WATCH

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) made a stop at West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey on Wednesday night in advance of the CNN/HRC LGBTQ Town Hall on Thursday night in Los Angeles, mingling with supporters at a pre-event reception.
Among those showing their support was actor and RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Shangela, who taught Harris how to properly clack a fan.
HALLELOO for HARRIS!! SENATOR Kamala Harris, that is. I met her tonite to chat with her about her advocacy for LGBTQ rights and Equality, and I can tell you that she has been and will continue to be a fierce ally for our community. I don’t agree with every decision she’s ever made but I can tell you my hope is that as she pushes forward she grows even more in tune with the needs of every member of the LGBTQIA+ family. I can for sure say I am proud to see a strong, intelligent, dedicated Black/Indian woman going after the Democratic nomination, and I urge all you to get informed about these candidates so you can make an educated VOTE for yourself, whoever that may be. And hey, check out her skills with the Halleloo fan! Now that’s a PRO! ❤️🇺🇸🌈 @kamalaharris
On Thursday morning, Harris released a plan for LGBTQ Equality. LGBTQ plans were also released on Thursday morning by fellow candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.