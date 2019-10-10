Shangela Taught Kamala Harris How to Clack a Fan at West Hollywood’s ‘Abbey’ Nightclub: WATCH

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) made a stop at West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey on Wednesday night in advance of the CNN/HRC LGBTQ Town Hall on Thursday night in Los Angeles, mingling with supporters at a pre-event reception.

Among those showing their support was actor and RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Shangela, who taught Harris how to properly clack a fan.

On Thursday morning, Harris released a plan for LGBTQ Equality. LGBTQ plans were also released on Thursday morning by fellow candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.