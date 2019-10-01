Jussie Smollett Defends Himself After Christian School Student Says She Lied About Boys Who Held Her Down and Cut Off Dreadlocks

Last week we reported that three sixth-grade boys pinned down a black female classmate and cut off her dreadlocks at the Christian school in northern Virginia which recently made headlines because Karen Pence teaches there and it forbids LGBTQ students and parents.

On Monday, ‘On Monday, Stephen Danish, the head of Immanuel Christian School, said in a statement that Amari had “acknowledged that the allegations were false,'” NBC News reports. Amari still maintains that she was bullied but surveillance footage did not show any kind of attack.

After Amari’s admission made the news, self-help internet personality Derrick Jackson took to Instagram to quip “Jussie really is a trendsetter,” referring to the former Empire star who was charged with staging a hate crime last winter.

Jackson’s quip prompted Smollett to publicly defend himself, according to a screenshot of the exchange posted by The Shade Room.

Said Smollett: “With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a thing. Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, Imma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All love.”