Kathy Griffin Destroys L.A. News Anchor Who Tries to Mansplain the Comedy Scene to Her: WATCH

Kathy Griffin on Wednesday clapped back at an L.A. news anchor who had the gall to question her claim that she doesn’t get work because she’s a 58-year-old woman and comedy is a male-dominated field.

While doing promotion for her new film, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story, she said: “By the way, I still do not one single day of paid work ahead of me for the rest of my life, you tell me that’s not because I’m a 58-year-old female in comedy.”

Meteorologist Mark Kriski interrupted: “I think there’s a lot of 58-year-old comedians working out there.”

“Name five women,” replied Griffin.

As Kriski stammered, “I”m, uh, not into the comedy thing,” Griffin clapped back, “What is this guy? What’s up with the new guy?”

“The new guy,” repeated a taken-aback Kriski, who has been at KTLA for more than 20 years.

“The point is, it’s a male dominated field. I don’t really want to hear your take on that,” snapped Griffin.

“We got guests here ever day,” replied Kriski.

Replied Griffin: “Yeah, alright. You should really know your stats though. Anyway, working in a male-dominated field is something where I deal with that sort of thing every day, so I spend most of my day trying to talk to older white guys and explain I just want to do what I do.”