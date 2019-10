Today is National Coming Out Day, and Pete Buttigieg’s LGBTQ staffers appear in a new video released by the campaign team telling the stories of when they came out. Enjoy.

You are seen and loved. You belong.



Happy #NationalComingOutDay! pic.twitter.com/CKcUWD693E — Team Pete HQ (@PeteForAmerica) October 11, 2019

