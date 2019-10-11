Harry Styles Gets Shirtless, Sweaty and Sexual in ‘Lights Up’ — WATCH

Harry Styles has returned with “Lights Up,” his first new music in more than two years. In the clip, filmed in Mexico, Styles is drenched in sweat and surrounded by men and women in a dreamy, sexualized mosh pit.

Styles told Rolling Stone that psychedelics had an impact on the album: “He joked about naming the project Mushrooms and Blood, following an incident where he bit off the tip of his tongue after ingesting the drug. ‘We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine.'”



“Lights Up” was produced by Tyler Johnson with additional production by Kid Harpoon (Tom Hull), who both co-wrote the track with Styles.