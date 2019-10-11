Prince’s Estate Rips Trump for Playing ‘Purple Rain’ at Rally

The first time Trump played Prince’s music at a rally, the campaign was sent a cease-and-desist letter from the late artist’s estate. The Trump campaign sent them back a letter promising to never again play Prince’s music, which, like all of Trump’s statements, has turned out to be a lie.
The WaPo reports: ‘Prince’s estate is among a lengthy list of recording artists who have asked Trump to stop using their music, including Neil Young, Pharrell Williams and the Rolling Stones. More recently, Rihanna demanded that the president cease playing her hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at what she called his “tragic rallies.”’