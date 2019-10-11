Prince’s Estate Rips Trump for Playing ‘Purple Rain’ at Rally

The first time Trump played Prince’s music at a rally, the campaign was sent a cease-and-desist letter from the late artist’s estate. The Trump campaign sent them back a letter promising to never again play Prince’s music, which, like all of Trump’s statements, has turned out to be a lie.

Here is the Trump Campaign using "Purple Rain" in Minneapolis last night, in breach of a promise made by a campaign lawyer to the estate over a year ago "that the campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.” https://t.co/LbVRryTlq0 pic.twitter.com/NsDz3hmFFX — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 11, 2019

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe October 11, 2019

The WaPo reports: ‘Prince’s estate is among a lengthy list of recording artists who have asked Trump to stop using their music, including Neil Young, Pharrell Williams and the Rolling Stones. More recently, Rihanna demanded that the president cease playing her hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at what she called his “tragic rallies.”’