LGBTQ Superheroes, Pro Wrestlers, Immigrants and Teens Hit Screens This Week on TV

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Batwoman



The world of professional wrestling changes forever when AEW Dynamite premieres on TNT Wednesday. The fledgling promotion is poised to upend the industry long-dominated by folks like John Cena and The Rock at WWE. Inclusivity is important to AEW, featuring openly LGBTQ+ talent like Nyla Rose (the first trans wrestler signed to a major promotion) and Sonny Kiss. Catch Dynamite at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The nation’s broken immigration system is on full display in the harrowing tales of Living Undocumented, premiering on Netflix Wednesday. The film is executive produced by Selena Gomez and features a gay couple facing deportation.

The brilliant animated Netflix series Big Mouth returns with another wild exploration of teenage sexuality and socialization. The series features voice work from some of today’s funniest comedians, like creator Nick Kroll, John Mulaney and Maya Rudolph, as well as star of stage and small-screen Andrew Rannells playing a gay student. This season also features an appearance from fellow network stars, the Queer Eye guys.

Emmy Awards darling Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings her razor sharp wit to Saturday Night Live 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The Fleabag creator and star will host with musical guest Taylor Swift.

An LGBTQ+ superhero takes center stage Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW. Actress Ruby Rose puts on the cape and cowl as Kate Kane, Batman’s cousin and out lesbian, by day; and crime-fighting vigilante Batwoman at night.

What are you watching this week on TV?