Lindsey Graham: Trump is ‘Putting the Nation and His Presidency at Risk’

Trump lackey and apologist Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) rebuked dear leader in an interview with Axios on Tuesday night regarding the president’s decision to pull troops out of Syria and allow Turkey to invade putting longtime Kurdish allies at risk.

Said Graham: “I think he’s putting the nation at risk, and I think he’s putting his presidency at risk. And I hope he will adjust his policies like he did before. That would actually be a sign of real leadership. … This is worse than when Obama left Iraq, because you’ve got so much information as to what happens. This would be a game changer to our national security. This would pave the way to the re-emergence of ISIS. … Nobody besides Trump believes the president’s claim that the U.S. is not abandoning the Kurds.”

Will lead effort in Congress to make Erdogan pay a heavy price.

EARLIER:

The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly.



YPG militants have two options: They can defect or we will have stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts.https://t.co/vQByIUQHQB — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the Turkish military is poised to cross into Syria, CNN reports: ‘”Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly,” Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish government communications director tweeted from a verified account in the early hours of Wednesday morning from Istanbul. Altun added that the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, also known as the YPG, had two options: “They can defect or we will have stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts.”The expected offensive comes days after US President Donald Trump provoked a storm of criticism, including within his own party, by announcing that US troops would be pulled back from the border area.’