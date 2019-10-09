Tyler Perry’s Massive New Film Studio Will House a Compound for Displaced LGBTQ Youth: WATCH

Tyler Perry opened Tyler Perry Studios over the weekend, a 330-acre complex with 12 sound stages in Atlanta on a former military base that was once a stronghold for the Confederacy.

Perry said he has big plans for the complex, which is larger than California lots owned by Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Walt Disney Studios combined.

FLASHBACK: Tyler Perry Studios Blasts Georgia Anti-Gay Bill: ‘We Do Not Tolerate Bigotry’

Said Perry: “You know, the studio’s gonna be what it is. I’ll tell you what I’m most excited about next is pulling this next phase off, is building a compound for trafficked women, girls, homeless women, LGBTQ youth who are put out and displaced… somewhere on these 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient.”