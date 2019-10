Chance the Rapper joined James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke in which they sang the rapper’s hits “All Day Long”, “Cross Me”, and “No Problem”.

Corden and Chance also talked about the rapper’s relationships with Obama, Jay-Z, and Kanye West.

Chance also does not eat any vegetables aside from lettuce on a burger. So Corden decided to engage in some plant-based torture.