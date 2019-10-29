Blood Orange, Airpods Pro, Tim McGraw, GOP Wipeout, Kurt Cobain, Popeye’s, Susan Collins, Cimabue, Fatberg: HOT LINKS

GOP NIGHTMARE SCENARIO. A total 2020 wipeout: “A growing number of Republicans are privately warning of increasing fears of a total wipeout in 2020: House, Senate, and White House.”

SWEATER WEATHER. Cardigan belonging to Kurt Cobain sells for $334,000.

TIME TO IMPEACH. Ad set to air on FOX & Friends. “One of the reasons we want to air the ad on Fox & Friends is because we want viewers to see the reality of how serious Trump’s Ukraine scandal is. We don’t think they hear enough about it,” Dworkin said. “We also want Trump to see it.”

NORTH CAROLINA. Court strikes down GOP’s gerrymandered map: “A three-judge panel in Wake County preparing to hear a case over whether the congressional districts are politically gerrymandered granted a motion Monday to put the map on ice. The court said Democrats are likely to prove the districts violate the state constitution, and preparing to conduct the March 3 primary under the current lines would be improper.”

FOOD WARS. Popeye’s chicken sandwich to return on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed.

GUO MEDIA. Chinese billionaire funding Steve Bannon.

SYRIA. Videos of Turkey-backed militias show potential war crimes. “Calls for war crimes investigations into the conduct of militias used by Turkey in Syria are mounting after a spate of new videos depicting Ankara-linked fighters torturing captives and mutilating dead bodies.”

SUSAN COLLINS. Maine GOP Senator won’t sponsor Senate resolution condemning impeachment probe: “I have been critical of the House not holding a vote to authorize the inquiry, but the House determines its own procedures,” Collins said, who has not decided whether or not she would vote for the resolution if it came to the floor. “Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster, I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry.”

$26 MILLION. Cimabue painting found in kitchen fetches record price.

MASH-UP OF THE DAY. Trump’s al-Baghdadi speech vs. Obama’s Bin Laden speech.

FATBERG. Bus-sized glob of fat, grease and other materials excavated from jnder London: ‘It took three weeks for Thames Water workers to clear the “disgusting” blockage which at points took up 80% of the sewer’s capacity. They used a combination of high-powered water jets to blast it loose and removed debris by hand.’

WORLD SERIES. Nationals owner asked not to sit near Trump: “WUSA9 has learned that the family who owns the Washington Nationals, the Lerners, asked Major League Baseball that they not be put in a position to respond to any requests that President Trump sit with them during Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.”

A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Bill Condon and Stephen Schwartz to reinvent the Dickens classic as a musical at Disney. “Oscar winner Dan Jinks is producing alongside Greg Yolen, who worked with Condon on Beauty and the Beast.”

TIM MCGRAW. Super-fit at 52. “That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness.”

GET THE TISSUES OUT OF THE DAY. Elderly couple after serious accident.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Blood Orange “Dark & Handsome”.

REVIEW OF THE DAY. Apple’s Airpods Pro.

TASTY TUESDAY. Kenny Brain.