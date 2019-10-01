Hillary Laughs as Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Audience Chants ‘Lock Him Up!’ — WATCH

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women. They were greeted by an extremely enthusiastic audience Colbert described as “people who are big fans of the alternate timeline we’re not living in.”

Then, before getting into the book, Colbert got into the Trump impeachment inquiry, asking, “Is it, dare I say, time to ‘lock him up?'”

This of course, prompted the audience to break out the chant.

“Sorry, I created a monster,” acknowledged Colbert before getting into a more measured discussion of Trump betraying the country.

Said Clinton: “I believe strongly that this particular incident has had such a huge impact because we’ve known for a long time that he [Trump] was a corrupt businessman who cheated people, and we’ve known that he and his campaign asked for aid from Russia, we’ve known that. But to see him in the office of the president putting his own personal and political interest ahead of the national security of our country just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had. And, at that point, Speaker Pelosi rightly said this is something we have to investigate and that’s what’s going on.”