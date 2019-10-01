Elizabeth Warren Responds After Mark Zuckerberg Labels Her ‘Existential’ Threat

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren an “existential threat.”
Said Zuckerberg in leaked audio published by The Verge of an internal company meeting: “You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies … if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. … But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”
Replied Warren: ‘What would really “suck” is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy.’