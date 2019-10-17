Dawson’s Creek’s Kerr Smith Reflects on TV’s First Gay Kiss: WATCH

Dawson’s Creek’s Kerr Smith, now 47, sat down with the entertainment site TooFab and reflected on his character Jack McPhee’s history-making gay kiss during season 3 of the show 19 years ago.

“We were the first ones to do that,” said Smith. “It was a crazy experience back then but you’re right, look at every single show now, it’s pretty amazing. There’s always a gay storyline, or a lesbian storyline or whatever. I was talking to Casey [Cott, on Riverdale] and he’s playing pretty much the same character I played on Dawson’s.”

“I remember the day when Kevin Williamson came down to Wilmington, North Carolina, which was where we shot,” he added. “And he took me out, he said, ‘Kerr, let’s go get some coffee.’ I’m going, ‘Oh no, am I fired?’ And he throws this idea, ‘We want to go down a different avenue with Jack,’ and I go, ‘What does that mean?'”

Continued Smith: “Obviously, he always had the intention of making one of his characters gay, he was still in the closet at that point and every character in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ is an extension of Kevin Williamson. My storyline ended up being largely Greg Berlanti’s. It was an intense experience and I remember calling everybody that I respected and said, ‘Hey should I do this?’ Doing the first male-male kiss, I remember it was intense. Josh Jackson, I remember it was the only time he came into work when he didn’t have to work. I’m glad we did it and it was part of history.”