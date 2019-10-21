Miley Cyrus Slammed for Suggesting Being Gay is a Choice

Miley Cyrus is facing criticism for remarks she made in an Instagram story on Sunday night.
Said Cyrus, speaking of her relationship with Cody Simpson: “I just always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil, but it’s not true. … You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there – you’ve just got to find them.”
“I’ve only met one,” she added, taking a dig at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Cyrus is being called out on Twitter for perpetuating the lie that being gay is a choice.