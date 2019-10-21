Miley Cyrus Slammed for Suggesting Being Gay is a Choice

Miley Cyrus is facing criticism for remarks she made in an Instagram story on Sunday night.

"I always thought I had to be gay because I thought, all guys were evil but it’s not true" – Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/23RBA8QBug — MTV UK (@MTVUK) October 21, 2019

Said Cyrus, speaking of her relationship with Cody Simpson: “I just always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil, but it’s not true. … You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there – you’ve just got to find them.”

“I’ve only met one,” she added, taking a dig at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus is being called out on Twitter for perpetuating the lie that being gay is a choice.

It's narratives like that that fuel conversion therapies where they force you to look at other genders because they believe "it's a choice" and they're teaching you to make the right bread choice for life, clit size or baguette.

Disgusting narrative. WTF @MileyCyrus? — KodySage (@KodySage) October 21, 2019

Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”.

Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend.

People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men.

This is so insulting. pic.twitter.com/lAzcEjHRcB — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) October 21, 2019

Miley Cyrus is a JOKE! Telling woman they don't have to be gay that they just have to "find the right dick"! Miley you washed up hasbeen, it don't work like that idiot. And her boyfriend Cody Simpson just sat there & laughed & agreed. Another hasbeen. pic.twitter.com/VJyxzOHdlW — Joey🎃 (@Mindflayyerr) October 21, 2019

Miley Cyrus just told people on Instagram that "you don't have to be gay." So there you have it. The dumbest thing she's ever said. pic.twitter.com/Y7bq9VACEI — One Rae Only (@konstantly_Rae) October 21, 2019