Sydney Chosen to Host 2023 WorldPride Festival

Sydney, Australia has been chosen to host the quickly-growing 2023 WorldPride international Pride event that recently took place in New York City.

SBS reports: ‘The biennial WorldPride festival – an international promotion of LGBTIQ+ issues via parades, festivals and other cultural activities – will be held over February and March to coincide with the 2023 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Sydney, which will become the first city in the southern hemisphere to host the event, was announced as the successful bidder at a ceremony in Athens on Sunday, beating Houston and Montreal. Sydney won 60 per cent of votes from members of InterPride, the umbrella group for international pride events.’