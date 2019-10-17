Mormon Church Issues Statement Opposing Ban on Gay Conversion Therapy

Photo by Mark Burnett on Unsplash

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints issued a statement this week opposing a ban on gay conversion therapy in Utah. The statement could put a bill banning the harmful practice in peril.

ICYMI: Mormon Leader Reaffirms LDS Church’s Opposition to Gay Marriage, Explaining Policy Decisions in Address to BYU Students: WATCH

The AP reports: ‘The church said in a statement that the regulatory rule prohibiting Utah psychologists from engaging in LGBTQ conversion therapy with minors would fail to safeguard religious beliefs and doesn’t account for “important realities of gender identity in the development of children.” State regulators crafted the rule at the request of Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, a member of the church, who in June asked for a set of rules after a similar bill died in the Legislature despite the church not taking a position.’