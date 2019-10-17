Jim Parsons and Greg Berlanti Team Up for ‘Equal’, a 4-Part Docuseries on LGBTQ+ History for HBO Max

Jim Parsons and Love, Simon‘s Greg Berlanti are among the producers for a new four-part docuseries in the works at HBO Max called Equal, that will explore figures in the LGBTQ+ movement. The series will consist of hour-long segments profiling the true stories of activists and leaders using reenactments, interviews, and documentary footage.

Variety reports: ‘Among those who will be profiled in the series are: Harry Hay, a gay rights activist and the founder of the modern gay movement; The Daughters of Bilitis, a lesbian civil and political rights organization; Christine Jorgensen, a transgender woman who flew to Europe in 1951 to undergo sex reassignment surgery and publicly transitioned; and gay rights and African American rights leader Bayard Rustin. Part four chronicles The Stonewall Riots from start to finish as well as the first Pride, the year after Stonewall.’