Pete Buttigieg Targets Big Pharma with Plan to Slash Drug Prices

Pete Buttigieg released a new plan on Monday morning targeting pharmaceutical companies that overcharge for drugs.

We've reached a breaking point: Medications in the U.S. are more expensive than anywhere else in the world. That's why today I’m announcing Affordable Medicine for All, a plan to reduce Rx drug costs, take on drug companies, and encourage innovation: https://t.co/GwVXnxLYbr pic.twitter.com/zIhBLBCWqg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 7, 2019

CNN reports: ‘The plan, titled “Affordable Medicine for All,” would offset $100 to 200 billion in spending by penalizing pharmaceutical companies that raise prices by more than inflation and by increasing the annual Branded Prescription Drug Fee, a section of the Affordable Care Act that sets an annual fee according to each manufacturers share of drug sales to government programs like Medicare Part D and the VA. The plan also calls on the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies based on a series of criteria, including “(1) the therapeutic gain offered by the drug, (2) the cost of bringing the therapeutic class of drugs to market, (3) the current costs of treating the indicated disease, and (4) international prices charged for these drugs.” Under his new plan, drug companies who fail to negotiate or leave negotiations before fair prices are agreed face a 65% tax on the company’s sales of the drugs, with an increase of 10 percentage points per quarter until the company complies with negotiations.’

“The first drugs for negotiation will include those to treat diabetes, asthma, arthritis, HIV, and cancer,” according to Buttigieg.

From the Buttigieg campaign site: Pete’s plan will: