SNL’s Elizabeth Warren Speaks Out on Her Alleged Sexual Relationship with a 24-Year-Old Marine: WATCH

Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren swooped in to SNL’s Weekend Update to deliver some blistering barbs about current events related to her campaign.

Weekend Update host Colin Jost asked McKinnon’s Warren about big money donors for Democrats who have said they’d rather vote for Trump than her.

Quipped McKinnon’s Warren, with fake exasperation: “You’re kidding me? What? The billionaires don’t like me? Oh no! Look I’m gonna tell them the same thing my grandson told me when he took me to Avengers: Infinity War. ‘This ain’t for yooooou.’ Then again, taking big checks from Wall Street worked out great for the last lady running for president. Let me just skip Wisconsin and change my name to Emails Benghazi while I’m at it.”

Jost also asked McKinnon’s Warren about Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman’s allegations that Warren had a BDSM relationship with a 24-year-old Marine.

Said McKinnon’s Warren: “That’s Elizabeth Warren’s vibe for sure. Transactional sex with a younger man. Look, rumors have power when they feel true. What has ever felt less true than any single part of that? If you think I’m in a room with a veteran and I don’t immediately thank him for his service and then make sure he’s getting his VA benefits you’re insane. Also, 24! Any man younger than me by more than one day is my grandson. Part of that is true. I am into BDSM – ‘Bank Destroyin’ and Savin’ Medicare.'”