Scotty Bowers, Who Arranged Sex for Closeted Gay Hollywood Stars, Dies at 96

Scotty Bowers / Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Scotty Bowers, who catered to the sexual needs of celebrities who were either gay and closeted or too high-profile to obtain it by conventional means, has died at 96. Cole Porter, Rock Hudson, Cary Grant, and Katharine Hepburn were just a few of the celebs on Bowers’s client list.

Bowers died of natural causes on Sunday at his home in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Matt Tyrnauer, the director of the 2017 documentary, Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.

From The Hollywood Reporter, where you can read much more about Bowers’ life: “His story, which he waited to tell until he was in his late 80s — and for years refused to tell at all — forms an astonishing counter-narrative of Hollywood and exposes the mores of the movie capital in a time when gay men and women were forced to be sexual outlaws and were publicly shunned and often persecuted, or at least forced to live double lives,” Tyrnauer, Scotty‘s helmer, told THR. “Scotty was a central figure in the gay underground of Hollywood and served as a trusted protector of his friends and associates lives when they had no alternative but to live in the shadows.”