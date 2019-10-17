Rep. Elijah Cummings, Key Figure in Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Dies at 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), a key figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry and teh Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, died at 2:45 am on Thursday morning, of longstanding health problems. His office said he had undergone a recent medical procedure.

The Baltimore Sun reports: ‘Cummings, who had been absent from Capitol Hill in recent weeks while under medical attention, had health issues in recent years. In 2017, he underwent an aortic valve replacement. The procedure, which aides described as minimally invasive in Cummings’ case, is used to correct narrowing of the aortic valve in the heart. The surgery led to an infection that kept him in the hospital longer than expected. He was later hospitalized for a knee infection, but he said this summer that his health was fine.’

In recent months, Donald Trump has gone after Cummings, calling him a “brutal bully” after Cumming’ committee subpoenaed the accounting firm Mazars USA, seeking 10 years of the president’s financial records. The president called Cummings’ Baltimore district “rat and rodent infested.” Trump also mocked Cummings after his house was burglarized.

It makes one wonder who wrote this tweet: