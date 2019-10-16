Colton Haynes, Uganda, Sterling K. Brown, AOC and Bernie, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Trump, Lizzo: HOT LINKS

ASHLEE MARIE PRESTON. Elizabeth Warren trans campaign representative apologizes for racist and homophobic tweets. ‘Preston responded Monday on Twitter and Facebook with a statement that categorized the disclosures as “a political play,” but apologizes, blaming her then-addiction to methamphetamine. “I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply apologize to those I’ve offended or hurt. I also apologize to those indirectly impacted by these developments.” She says she has been clean and sober for over 7 ½ years and has learned “how to make amends when I’m wrong and to take complete accountability for my actions.”’
ENDORSEMENTS. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders: ‘Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York and a star of the progressive left, will join Mr. Sanders at his “Bernie’s Back” rally in Queens on Saturday. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign had teased that Mr. Sanders would have a “special guest” at the event.’
HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES. What Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon got paid for each episode of The Morning Show.
“NO ANGELS”. Trump attacks the Kurds, says Turkish offensive is “not our problem.”
RUDY GIULIANI. The president’s personal lawyer privately lobbied him to expel a Turkish cleric: “…a top priority of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to multiple former administration officials familiar with the discussions.”
NYC. Decaying body found underneath manhole in midtown.
ERIC TRUMP. Lying about what the Trump kids have done: ‘During a Wednesday morning segment, Fox Newsaired a clip of the Trump Organization executive vice president comparing his experience as the son of the president to Hunter Biden’s experience as the son of the former vice president: “The difference between us and Hunter is when my father became commander-in-chief of this country, we got out of all international business, right?”’
STERLING K. BROWN. Ripped for Men’s Health.
UGANDA. We’re not bringing back the “kill the gays” bill. ‘Uganda will not impose the death penalty for gay sex, a presidential spokesman said on Monday, after major aid donors said they were monitoring a plan by the African nation to reintroduce a bill colloquially known as “Kill the Gays”.’
FINALIZED. Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham reach divorce settlement: “Neither Party shall discuss‚ pubiish or post, or cause to be discussed published or posted, directly or indirectly, any private information pertaining to the other Party, the Parties’ relationship, or this dissolution action on any media, including without Iimitation, the internet (including, but not Iimited to, social media applications, Websites, blogs, news periodicals, etc.) or in other media in any manner. Neither Party shall authorize, Iicense or create (in whole or in part) a book, article, movie, or television production based upon, or which includes a character based upon, the other Party without the written consent of the other Party, or use the other Party’s name for any publicity related purpose.”
TRUTH HURTS. Lizzo hit with plagiarism claim. “The song’s official credits list four writers: Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson; Ricky Reed, her primary producer; Tele, another producer; and Jesse Saint John. But a pair of songwriting brothers, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, say they were involved in an early writing session with Lizzo that adapted a tweet into the song’s signature lyric — “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch” — and were denied credit.”
The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mika “Dear Jealousy”.
MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Katy Perry “Harleys in Hawaii”.
HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Eric Commette Evans
