Colton Haynes, Uganda, Sterling K. Brown, AOC and Bernie, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Trump, Lizzo: HOT LINKS

ASHLEE MARIE PRESTON. Elizabeth Warren trans campaign representative apologizes for racist and homophobic tweets. ‘Preston responded Monday on Twitter and Facebook with a statement that categorized the disclosures as “a political play,” but apologizes, blaming her then-addiction to methamphetamine. “I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply apologize to those I’ve offended or hurt. I also apologize to those indirectly impacted by these developments.” She says she has been clean and sober for over 7 ½ years and has learned “how to make amends when I’m wrong and to take complete accountability for my actions.”’

ENDORSEMENTS. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders: ‘Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York and a star of the progressive left, will join Mr. Sanders at his “Bernie’s Back” rally in Queens on Saturday. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign had teased that Mr. Sanders would have a “special guest” at the event.’

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES. What Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon got paid for each episode of The Morning Show.

“NO ANGELS”. Trump attacks the Kurds, says Turkish offensive is “not our problem.”

President Trump: "The Kurds are much safer right now. But the Kurds know how to fight. And as I said, they're not angels. They're not angels. If you take a look, you have to go back and take a look." pic.twitter.com/1mEKRZThXu October 16, 2019

RUDY GIULIANI. The president’s personal lawyer privately lobbied him to expel a Turkish cleric: “…a top priority of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to multiple former administration officials familiar with the discussions.”

NYC. Decaying body found underneath manhole in midtown.

ERIC TRUMP. Lying about what the Trump kids have done: ‘During a Wednesday morning segment, Fox Newsaired a clip of the Trump Organization executive vice president comparing his experience as the son of the president to Hunter Biden’s experience as the son of the former vice president: “The difference between us and Hunter is when my father became commander-in-chief of this country, we got out of all international business, right?”’

Eric Trump's new talking point is that emoluments are okay as long as they're made at properties his family owned before his dad became POTUS.



"I don't think there will ever be a president who sacrificed so much of his wealth, made so many personal sacrifices," he adds, absurdly pic.twitter.com/DshY6QMrOS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2019

STERLING K. BROWN. Ripped for Men’s Health.

UGANDA. We’re not bringing back the “kill the gays” bill. ‘Uganda will not impose the death penalty for gay sex, a presidential spokesman said on Monday, after major aid donors said they were monitoring a plan by the African nation to reintroduce a bill colloquially known as “Kill the Gays”.’

FINALIZED. Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham reach divorce settlement: “Neither Party shall discuss‚ pubiish or post, or cause to be discussed published or posted, directly or indirectly, any private information pertaining to the other Party, the Parties’ relationship, or this dissolution action on any media, including without Iimitation, the internet (including, but not Iimited to, social media applications, Websites, blogs, news periodicals, etc.) or in other media in any manner. Neither Party shall authorize, Iicense or create (in whole or in part) a book, article, movie, or television production based upon, or which includes a character based upon, the other Party without the written consent of the other Party, or use the other Party’s name for any publicity related purpose.”

TRUTH HURTS. Lizzo hit with plagiarism claim. “The song’s official credits list four writers: Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson; Ricky Reed, her primary producer; Tele, another producer; and Jesse Saint John. But a pair of songwriting brothers, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, say they were involved in an early writing session with Lizzo that adapted a tweet into the song’s signature lyric — “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch” — and were denied credit.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mika “Dear Jealousy”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Katy Perry “Harleys in Hawaii”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Eric Commette Evans