Scott Evans, Amuka, Mock Indictment, Martha Stewart, AOC, Human Scum, John Rechy, Gon, Harry Styles: HOT LINKS

LET’S DO THIS. Former U.S. Attorneys craft mock indictment of Rudy Giuliani: “While the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel has issued legal opinions that a sitting president cannot be indicted, there is no similar prohibition on indicting a president’s personal lawyer or other potential co-conspirators involved in committing a federal crime. Based on facts already in the public record, we believe that Rudolph Giuliani could be indicted now for conspiracy to interfere with the fair administration of elections, conspiracy to commit bribery, and contempt of Congress. Below is what an indictment of Giuliani might look like if it were drafted today.”

EX-CON TO CON. Martha Stewart offers Felicity Huffman fashion advice: “She should style her outfit a little bit more.”

DEMOLISHED. AOC slaughtered Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill. “So you won’t take down lies?”

HUMAN SCUM. White House defends Trump remarks: “The people who are against him and who have been against him and working against him since the day they took office are just that,” Grisham said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning. “It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivering results for this country and has been since day one. The fact that people continue to try and negate anything that he’s doing and take away from the good work he’s doing on behalf of the American people, they deserve strong language like that.”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! October 23, 2019

SELL BY. Chris Evans supports his gay bro Scott at movie premiere in NYC.

SNL. Harry Styles to do double duty as host and musical performer next month.

LESLIE-LOHMAN MUSEUM. Rebranding: “The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art in the SoHo neighborhood of New York is dropping “Gay and Lesbian” from its name, updating its mission and vision statements, and launching a capital campaign to raise $7 million to establish its first endowment fund and to create more than 1,000-square-feet of public space in the museum. The overhaul was revealed at the institution’s annual fall gala at the Judson Memorial Church on Tuesday, which marked the end of its fiftieth-anniversary year.”

JOHN RECHY. Pioneering gay author to receive UCLA medal: “Since before the current cultural moment that gives currency to diverse points of view, acclaimed novelist, playwright and essayist John Rechy has been centering on themes that defend gay, Mexican American, African American and immigrant rights. His best known work is his groundbreaking novel “City of Night.” Published in 1963, it is a first-person tour through Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and New Orleans, by an anonymous young male hustler from El Paso, Texas, that redefined writing about the gay community.”

ANIMAL CRUELTY. House passes bill making it a federal felony: “This bill sends a clear message that our society does not accept cruelty against animals. We’ve received support from so many Americans from across the country and across the political spectrum,” Deutch said in a statement. “I’m deeply thankful for all of the advocates who helped us pass this bill, and I look forward to the Senate’s swift passage and the President’s signature.”

RELAXING. Rats apparently like driving little cars: ‘The rats’ feces was collected after their trials to test for the stress hormone corticosterone as well as dehydroepiandrosterone, which counters stress. All rats that underwent training had higher levels dehydroepiandrosterone, indicating a more relaxed state, which could be linked to the satisfaction of gaining mastery over a new skill, referred to as “self-efficacy” or “agency” in humans.’

