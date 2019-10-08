Halsey, Nick Jonas, Lizzo, Impeachment Poll, Lori Loughlin, Jerry Falwell Jr, Tampa, Meghan Trainor: HOT LINKS

POLL. 58 percent support impeachment inquiry: “The Washington Post-Schar School poll released early Tuesday found that 58 percent say the House was correct to launch the inquiry, compared to 38 percent who disagreed. Almost half – 49 percent – said lawmakers in the lower chamber should impeach Trump and call for his removal from office.”

FULL HOUSE TO BIG HOUSE. Lori Loughlin should get “substantially higher” punishment than Felicity Huffman in college admission scam.

IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION. Why Pelosi doesn’t want one: “In both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment inquiry resolutions, the minority party on the investigating committee was granted the power to subpoena — something the minority party does not normally have. Subpoenas were still subject to a vote of the committee, giving the majority party a way to block them. If similar language were included in a House impeachment inquiry resolution against President Trump — which is what Republicans are pushing for — it would theoretically enable GOP members to, say, subpoena testimony or information from former Vice President Joe Biden, or his son Hunter, or try to take the inquiry into an entirely different direction.”

IT TAKES TWO. The whistleblowers.

UNDISCLOSED SUM. Jerry Falwell Jr. settles “pool boy” lawsuit.

STIFFED. Trump Organization refusing to pay legal bill in Scottish lawsuit: ‘A Scottish court ruled in February this year the Trump Organization had to pay the Scottish government’s legal costs after his attempt to block an 11-turbine windfarm in Aberdeen Bay ended with defeat in the UK supreme court in 2015.’

RUSSIA. Top secret unit works to destabilize Europe: “The group, known as Unit 29155, has operated for at least a decade, yet Western officials only recently discovered it. Intelligence officials in four Western countries say it is unclear how often the unit is mobilized and warn that it is impossible to know when and where its operatives will strike.”

TAMPA. Ban on gay conversion therapy ruled unconstitutional by federal judge: ‘NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the judge struck down a 2017 ban imposed by the city of Tampa, ruling that the city has no authority to regulate health professionals and only the state government can do that – a victory for some religious based groups who support the therapy aimed at attempting to convert LGBTQ people toward heterosexuality.’

WISCONSIN. Racine man charged in anti-gay hate crime: “23-year-old Cedrick Green is charged with battery – great bodily harm, hate crime and two counts of bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to an assault report and spoke with a victim who said he was attacked by three men at Riley Court and Irving Place in Racine. He said the men called him gay and taunted him for his sexual orientation. The complaint says the men hit him repeatedly before he was able to run to a gas station and get a ride home.”

THE VOICE. Nick Jonas is joining the show as a coach.

LIZZO. On being lovable: ““I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?” More…

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Meghan Trainor “Wave”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Halsey “Graveyard”.

TWO FOR TUESDAY. Gianmaria Zambon and Junior Tene by Simon Sock.