Seth Owen, the HS Valedictorian Disowned by His Parents for Being Gay, is Now Helping These LGBTQ Kids with Similar Stories Through College: WATCH

Seth Owen and the Unbroken Horizons scholars.

Seth Owen, the then 18-year-old gay co-valedictorian of his high school class from Jacksonville, Florida, whose story went viral after his parents threw him out of his home after he refused to abide by their religion, has gone on to do extraordinary things.

Owen’s situation first came to the public’s attention when one of his high school teachers launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $140,000 to help him get to school. Georgetown got word of it and offered him a full aid package. He’s now majoring in Government and African-American Studies.

Since he no longer needed the money for his education, Owen launched a foundation with the GoFundMe money to help other LGBTQ kids in situations such as his get through college.

Owen shared a photo of the kids his foundation, Unbroken Horizons, is currently helping, with ABC10. Owen talked about the work he is doing and his journey in a new video produced by the local news station.

Said Owen: “I’m not the only kid going through these struggles and it’s my responsibility to stand up and fight for them as well. These situations are dark but we will overcome.”