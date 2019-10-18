Lady Gaga, Rick Perry, Uganda, Prince Harry, Tanning Salons, Downton Abbey, Female Spacewalk, Luke Evans: HOT LINKS

NOT SO LITTLE MONSTER. Overzealous fan picks up Lady Gaga before they fall off stage together.

INTERNAL MEMO. Democrats issue messaging: “When discussing Trump’s actions, keep the language simple, direct and values-based. … Emphasize the core value that no one is above the law. … The whistleblower did the right thing by coming forward … Demonstrate your constant focus on the biggest issues facing families in the country, specifically health care and wages.”

RICK PERRY. Energy Secretary to resign amid impeachment inquiry: “Perry’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, which has been solid, took a hit last week when the president told Republican lawmakers that it was Perry who’d urged him to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call that’s now at the center of a Democratic impeachment inquiry.”

SYRIA. Turkey ignores ceasefire…

PRINCE HARRY. Every time I hear a “click” I’m reminded of the worst parts of my mother’s life.

ROLLING STONE. Coming out in Uganda was a death sentence: ‘U.S. officials had determined that, despite being a lesbian from a country in which it is illegal to be one, and despite having already suffered beatings and a rape, Margaret had no “credible fear” or any way of knowing what would happen if she were sent back.’

BAKED. Study suggests tanning salon clusters in gayborhoods behind higher rates of skin cancer in gay men. “Researchers examined data on the number of households with partnered male couples across 4,091 census tracts in 10 U.S. major cities and the distribution of tanning salons across those cities. The odds of living near a tanning salon were twice as high in areas where at least 10% of households were male couples than in neighborhoods with fewer gay households.”

IN FOCUS. Downton Abbey tops Brokeback Mountain as Focus Features’ highest-grossing film: ‘Focus Features’ Downton Abbey has outstripped the $83 million domestic box office gross of three-time Oscar winner Brokeback Mountain to become the label’s highest-grossing title of all time stateside. Brokeback Mountain owned the record for the last 13 years, and on Monday Downton beat it with $83.5M.’

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY. Officials negotiating ceasefire between conservatives and ‘GAY’ campus club: “At issue is GAY’s agressive objections to and active lobbying against YAF for repeatedly inviting conservative speakers with strong stances against LGBTQ issues to campus, such as Matt Walsh last spring and an upcoming guest lecture by Ben Shapiro in November.”

OUT OF THIS WORLD. Two astronauts make first all-female spacewalk. “Shortly before 8 a.m., live video of the event showed two bulky white figures — first Ms. Koch, then Ms. Meir — emerging slowly from the space station, which glowed against the blackness of space.”

LIVE NOW: Tune in to watch the first #AllWomanSpacewalk in human history! 👩🏻‍🚀



Starting at approximately 7:50am ET, @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica venture into the vacuum of space to replace a failed power controller. Watch: https://t.co/2SIb9YXlRh — NASA (@NASA) October 18, 2019

ARTPOP. Lady Gaga to rerelease 2013 album without R. Kelly collaboration.

COVER OF THE DAY. Luke Evans sings Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield”.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Matt Bomer in The Sinner.

