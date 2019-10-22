Trump Compares Impeachment Inquiry to ‘Lynching’, Vows Revenge on Democratic President

Donald Trump on Tuesday compared the impeachment inquiry to a lynching and vowed revenge when a Democrat becomes president.

Tweeted Trump: “So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

A New York Times poll in six battleground states revealed some new numbers being spun both ways.

The NYT reports: “In the six closest states carried by the president in 2016, registered voters support the impeachment inquiry by a five-point margin, 50 percent to 45 percent. The same voters oppose impeaching Mr. Trump and removing him from office, 53 percent to 43 percent. The survey depicts a deeply divided electorate in battleground states a year from the election, with the president’s core supporters and opponents exceptionally energized and unified. Yet at the same time, a crucial sliver of relatively moderate voters — just 7 percent of the electorate — support the inquiry without backing Mr. Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.”

Said Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough: “These national polls, we hear time and again that they don’t really matter that much. I guess you could say the same thing about national impeachment polls, this an election that’s going down to five or six states and those states just named, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona now is in play for a lot of different reasons. This is not good news for the White House and not good for re-election efforts if they’re at 50 percent.”

Added Willie Geist: “Yeah, these New York Times polls line up with national polls on impeachment with a majority saying they support the impeachment. It’s no question that Michigan gave President Trump the votes in 2016. If he’s underwater in those states at large, generally his numbers are upside down. If he loses those states, that could be the end of it for him.”

Meanwhile, Trump retweeted comments from the State TV show Fox & Friends painting a brighter picture for him.

“I thought a very revealing poll was done by The New York Times. By about a 10 point margin, those in battleground states polled are against impeaching the President, and if Nancy Pelosi doesn’t take note of that, maybe she is the third rate politician.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

…A majority do not want him Impeached and removed from office. 94% of the people in these battleground states who voted for President Trump want him to continue as President. That’s squarely in his corner.” @SteveDoocy “That’s a revealing poll, don’t you think that matters?”… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

And Trump and Pence are planning to hit three red states in the South over the next few weeks, Politico reports: “Trump is expected to barnstorm Kentucky, Mississippi, and Louisiana over the next few weeks, while dispatching prominent supporters to help in each contest. And Vice President Mike Pence is planning a bus tour through eastern Kentucky, a pivotal area on the state’s political map that could decide the fate of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Trump badly needs a boost right now, and the White House sees the elections in the conservative states as the best near-term hope of achieving it. With the impeachment inquiry intensifying and congressional Republicans increasingly vocal in their criticism of the president, the elections give Trump the opportunity to demonstrate his political strength and shift a narrative that’s turned sharply against him.”

