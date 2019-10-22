‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Previews the Epic End of the 42-Year Saga: WATCH

How does one being to an end 42 years of Star Wars storytelling? We will soon find out, but here’s a tease of it.

Director JJ Abrams told EW last month: “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Added Abrams: “While there were many things that were planned for and discussed—George Lucas himself said when he created this he saw it as three, three-act plays—that doesn’t mean there isn’t discovery, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that come up that make you realize, ‘Oh, here’s an opportunity.’ It also doesn’t mean that there’s a list of payoffs that we have to do because of setups. But we also were very much aware this is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Dee Williams.