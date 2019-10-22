Nonbinary Performer and Author Jacob Tobia to Play Nonbinary Character ‘Double Trouble’ in Netflix’s ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’

Nonbinary author and performer Jacob Tobia will play nonbinary character Double Trouble in Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power in season 4, which bows on November 5.

Tobia was last featured on Towleroad when they were promoting their book Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Deadline reports: ‘Double Trouble shape-shifting mercenary from the Crimson Waste, who joins forces with Catra and the Horde. They are able to magically transform themselves into any person they see and has a soul of a thespian, spending hours in “character study” trying to perfectly mimic their target. They are always looking for feedback on their “performance” – but don’t ever give them a negative critique.’

Tobia made the announcement on Netflix’s LGBTQ Instagram account Prism: “Fantasy has always been so vital to me because as a non-binary person, it’s a way of escaping the confines of the world we live in. It’s the way of building other realities and imagining the world as it could be, not as it is. Having non-binary representation in animated shows for young folks is just so vital because young people today are already understanding that gender is diverse and a broad spectrum from a super early age. It’s about time that the shows that we’re making for young people reflect the world as they understand it.”