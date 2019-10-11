Gay Man Who Fled Chechnya Describes How Captors Staged His Execution: ‘I Started Painting the Wall with My Blood’ — WATCH

ABC’s Nightline previewed an upcoming segment in which they look into the detentions and persecution of gay men in the Russian republic of Chechnya which has been going on for years.

ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman spent a year talking to several victims of the anti-LGBT campaigns.

Amin Dzhabrailov, who was captured and tortured and beaten for days, described his experience, telling Nightline that his captors staged his execution: “They tell me that they know that I’m gay, and [to] tell [them] about more gay guys… The sense was [they would] probably just torture them also. … I didn’t give any name[s]. … They took off my shoes… and they put me on the wall, put [a] bag on my head…. That guy charged his gun, and put [it] right here on my head. And I started painting the wall with my blood. And he said that it’s my last seconds.