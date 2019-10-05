Rachel Maddow Has a Role in The CW’s New ‘Batwoman’ TV Series

Rachel Maddow announced that she has a role in multiple episodes of the new Batwoman TV series from The CW starring Ruby Rose.

Tweeted the MSNBC anchor: “I know no one’s going to believe this is true, but it’s true. I’m ‘Vesper Fairchild’ in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done).”

Via The Hollywood Reporter: ‘Fairchild is a television and radio personality who had a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne (Batman). The Batwoman catch is that Maddow’s Fairchild will never appear onscreen — at least there are no current plans for her to do so. … [Maddow] previously wrote an introduction for the 2010 deluxe hardcover edition of writer Greg Rucka’s Batwoman graphic novel Elegy.‘

Showrunner Caroline Dries told THR: “We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham. In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes.”