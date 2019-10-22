Crowd Applauds Tennessee Commissioner’s Racist, Homophobic Rant: White Men Are Losing Rights, and ‘We Got a Queer Running for President’ — WATCH

Sevier County, Tennessee Commissioner Warren Hurst exploded at a public meeting on Monday about the county’s pending vote on becoming a gun sanctuary city.

Said Hurst: “It’s time we wake up people, it’s been time, it’s past time. We got a queer running for president, if that ain’t about as ugly as you can get. Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss’s jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic to be President of the United States.”

One woman walked out as the crowd applauded.

Added Hurst: “I’m not prejudice, a white male in this country has very few rights and they’re getting took more every day.”