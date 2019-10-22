Musical Theatre Teacher Fired from School After Parent Reports She Was Seen at LGBTQ Pride Festival and Dates a Woman: WATCH

Monica Toro Lisciandro

Monica Toro Lisciandro, a musical theatre teacher who has dedicated her life “to children and making them feel seen and heard and loved, no matter who they are,” was fired from Covenant Christian School in Palm Bay, Florida after a parent reported that she was seen at an LGBTQ Pride Festival, dates a woman, and hosts an LGBTQ group in her studio.

Florida Today reports: ‘Lisciandro said the assistant principal told her the school received word that Lisciandro was in a relationship with a woman, she had attended a pride festival, and she hosted an LGBTQ group in her studio. Her response? “Well, it’s true.” … Last week, Head of School Lorne Wenzel wrote an email to musical theater parents: “I am sorry to say that for personal reasons, Mrs. Lisciandro is not able to continue teaching our musical theater class. We are aggressively pursuing another teacher to finish the class and (direct) our play, and I will keep you posted,” Wenzel wrote.’

Lisciandro has worked at the school for three years. There’s no legal remedy for her situation as there is no law that protects LGBTQ people from being fired from their jobs for being gay in Florida.