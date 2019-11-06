Virginia Blue Wave as Both Chambers of General Assembly Go Democrat for First Time in Decades

Virginia’s legislature saw a massive blue wave on Tuesday as both chambers in the General Assembly went to the Democrats for the first time in decades, winning at least two seats in the state Senate and at least five in the House to take majorities.

The Washington Post reports: “With Democrats already controlling the governor’s mansion, the state’s two U.S. Senate seats, and a majority of its congressional seats, Republicans are bracing for policy changes in Richmond and the specter of Democrats redrawing legislative districts after the 2020 Census that could undermine GOP incumbents from the state house to Congress.”