‘Anonymous’ Senior Trump Official Describes President as ’12-Year-Old in Air Traffic Control Tower Pushing Buttons Indiscriminately’ in New Book Excerpts

A Warning, the new book by the anonymous senior Trump official who wrote the September 2018 op-ed in the New York Times, paints a frightening image of the president.

The Washington Post reports: ‘The author — who first captured attention in 2018 as the unidentified author of a New York Times opinion column — describes Trump careening from one self-inflicted crisis to the next, “like a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”’

Another excerpt describes Trump in a way that won’t surprise you: “It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him. You’re stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time. Only your uncle probably wouldn’t do it every single day, his words aren’t broadcast to the public, and he doesn’t have to lead the US government once he puts his pants on.”

Another one describes the president’s fitness for office: “I am not qualified to diagnose the president’s mental acuity. All I can tell you is that normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness. He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity. Those who would claim otherwise are lying to themselves or to the country.”

Head to the WaPo for more.