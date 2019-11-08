This Viral Sprite LGBTQ Pride Ad Was Made for Buenos Aires Pride, But is Universally Touching: WATCH

A new ad from Sprite celebrating Pride with the hashtags #NoEstasSolx (you are not alone) and #Orgullo (pride) has gone viral in Argentina. The ad was created with help from the Santo advertising agency and Federacion Argentina LGBT to help celebrate Pride in Buenos Aires, which was held on November 2.

The 1 minute, 35 second ad features a mom helping her son with makeup, a grandmother helping her grandson get dressed in drag, a girl helping her trans brother, a family painting a Pride flag, and a dad driving his son and his son’s boyfriend to Pride.