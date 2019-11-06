Woman Fired for Flipping Bird at Trump’s Motorcade Wins Election

Juli Briskman, who was fired from her job two years ago after a photo went viral of her giving the finger to Trump’s motorcade from atop her bicycle, has been elected to a county board of supervisors in Virginia.

The AP reports: “With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Democrat Juli Briskman ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52% of the vote.”

In October 2017 after the incident went viral, her bosses told her to quit or be fired. She later won a severance claim in court but had a wrongful termination suit dismissed.