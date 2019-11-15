Protesters Troll Federalist Society’s Brett Kavanaugh Black Tie Dinner Attendees with Massive Video Billboard of Christine Blasey Ford Testimony: WATCH

The Federalist Society held a black tie dinner for Brett Kavanaugh in Washington D.C. on Thursday night, and guests waiting in line were treated to a massive video billboard playing an endless loop of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony accusing him of sexual assault.

The Federalist Society’s hosting a black tie dinner inside Union Station tonight, so protestors rolled up a big screen and loud speakers blaring Christine Blasey Ford’s Kavanaugh testimony as a welcome to attendees pic.twitter.com/kX4VjXhgkz — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) November 14, 2019

This massive video of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony is playing on repeat in front of Brett Kavanaugh's dinner guests as they wait outside. pic.twitter.com/p5QhnN4te0 November 14, 2019

According to reports, protesters dressed as women from The Handmaid’s Tale were seen outside the event and several times whistles rang out so that it was difficult to hear Kavanaugh. The protesters were from the group Demand Justice.

Because of FedSoc donors like Facebook, Brett Kavanaugh got his big celebration tonight. But he didn’t get through it without a reminder that #WeStillBelieveChristineBlaseyFord and #WeBeliveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/b9P3xbyNuf November 15, 2019

NPR reports: “His appearance marked the first time Kavanaugh addressed the group that played a key role in his confirmation process. Grinning with pleasure, he delivered an address that was largely a laundry list of people to whom he offered ‘gratitude’ for securing his ‘new job’ — as a justice on the nation’s highest court. … Kavanaugh’s thank-you list included key players in the confirmation process, among them Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former White House counsel Don McGahn. … Notably absent from Kavanaugh’s list was the man who nominated him to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat: President Trump.”