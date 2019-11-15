Protesters Troll Federalist Society’s Brett Kavanaugh Black Tie Dinner Attendees with Massive Video Billboard of Christine Blasey Ford Testimony: WATCH

The Federalist Society held a black tie dinner for Brett Kavanaugh in Washington D.C. on Thursday night, and guests waiting in line were treated to a massive video billboard playing an endless loop of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony accusing him of sexual assault.
According to reports, protesters dressed as women from The Handmaid’s Tale were seen outside the event and several times whistles rang out so that it was difficult to hear Kavanaugh. The protesters were from the group Demand Justice.
NPR reports: “His appearance marked the first time Kavanaugh addressed the group that played a key role in his confirmation process. Grinning with pleasure, he delivered an address that was largely a laundry list of people to whom he offered ‘gratitude’ for securing his ‘new job’ — as a justice on the nation’s highest court. … Kavanaugh’s thank-you list included key players in the confirmation process, among them Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former White House counsel Don McGahn. … Notably absent from Kavanaugh’s list was the man who nominated him to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat: President Trump.”