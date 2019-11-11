Donald Trump Jr. Heckled Out of Disastrous Book Launch Event at UCLA: WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were heckled off the stage at a disastrous launch event for his new book Triggered, at UCLA on Sunday.
The Guardian reports: ‘The 450-strong audience had just been told they would not be allowed to ask questions, “due to time constraints”. At first, Trump and Guilfoyle tried to ignore the discontent, which originated with a fringe group of America Firsters who believe the Trump administration has been taken captive by a cabal of internationalists, free-traders, and apologists for mass immigration. When the shouting would not subside, Trump Jr tried – and failed – to argue that taking questions from the floor risked creating soundbites that leftwing social media posters would abuse and distort. Nobody was buying that. In minutes, the entire argument put forward by the president’s son – that he was willing to engage in dialogue but that it was the left that refused to tolerate free speech – crumbled.’
Guilfoyle scolded the students before leaving the stage: “You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive.”
Meanwhile, protesters were making their voices known on the outside of the event.