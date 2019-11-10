Bullied Teen Wallops Kid Who Was Calling Him ‘Faggot’ in School Classroom and the Internet is Cheering — WATCH

Jordan Steffy, a bullied high school student, after fighting back against a student who he later said had been calling him a “faggot” since the second grade. The fight is said to have taken place at Laporte High School in La Porte, Indiana. Two clips of the altercation have been viewed more than 10 million times.

“Back the f**k up out of my face, now,” said Jordan. “Cause I’m not playing with you.”

“Why you in my face, faggot?” replied the bully.

Don’t f**king play with me. Don’t f**king do it,” said Jordan to the bully.

“Don’t f**king put your hands on me faggot,” the bully replied, approaching Jordan.

“Don’t f**king do it,” said Jordan, taking the first of several walloping swings at his classmate, knocking him off balance. “What’s up. Cause I’m motherf**king done with you. Call me a fag one more f**king time and I’m gonna f**king pop your ass. Wassup? Wassup motherf**ker?”

“Wassup, bitch?” said Jordan, landing several blows on his tormenter.

Replying to Twitter users after the clips went viral, Jordan said, “I honestly was just looking for an apology but he acted like it was no big deal and that has been the word to define me since 2nd grade.”

He also thanked people for showing him support: “I really can’t believe people actually are around to tell me that it was ok to stick up for myself !”

When someone called him a “king,” Jordan replied: “Noooo I can’t be found any better than any person just because I stuck up for myself I want other kids who are going through the same thing day in to day out from friends ,classmates ,random people to stick up for themselves and to better them for them and to have confidence !!”

Another Twitter user told him to take up karate or MMA, to which Jordan replied: “I don’t fight really so it would be pointless I wanted him and others to know I was done with the constant hating comments that were made towards me constantly.”

Jordan said both he and his bully were suspended, but he was suspended for longer because of the fighting. He added, “I am taking it as a lesson to not be anyone’s doormat and to leave your shoes at the door.”

He also said his mom was pulling him out of school: “My mom is pulling me into homeschool just because she doesn’t agree with how it was handled.”

To a mom who told him he did good, Jordan replied, that his mom told him the same thing: “She told me that she does not condone fighting but this is something she told me it was ok to use to stick up for me and many people who are who they choose to be.”

While some social media users are telling Jordan he should have gotten physical, the majority are cheering him on for standing up for himself. Others are scolding the teacher and school for not intervening in the situation.