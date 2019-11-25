Gay ‘Master’ Dylan Hafertepen Sues Australian Network for Defamation, Says Report Suggests He ‘Murdered’ His ‘Pup’ with Scrotal Silicone Injections

Dylan Hafertepen, the gay fetish master known to some as Noodles and Beef, whose “pup” died after months of alleged psychological abuse and silicone injections to his scrotum, is suing an Australian TV network for defamation over a November 2018 report which he alleges portrayed him as a murderer.

Jack Chapman (above left), aka Tank, died in October 2018 from “silicone embolism syndrome” according to his death certificate. Chapman and the polyamorous muscle bear posse with whom he had been associating fetishized injecting silicone into the penis and scrotum, which enlarges the organ to grotesque proportions.

The circumstances surrounding Chapman’s death turned the spotlight on Hafertepen (above, top row left, flexing), Tank’s “master,” who was the injection ringleader in charge of the posse, and the psychological abuse Tank allegedly endured along with the last-minute revision of a will.

Tank’s mother, Linda, and brother, Ben, were not informed of Tank’s illness, hospitalization, or death until a week after he had passed. Dylan cremated Tank, exerting legal authority over the remains. In October, Tank’s mother Linda filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Haftertepen and the posse. They also sued over the will, which Hafertepen forced Tank to draw up, leaving everything, including a $200,000 inheritance from Tank’s father, to Hafertepen.

News.com reports on Haftertepen’s lawsuit against the Australian network 10: “In a statement of claim filed with the Federal Court, Mr Hafertepen says the ‘over-sensationalised’ report defamed him in seven ways. He also argues Ten caused harm by tricking him into giving an interview – in Ms Chapman’s home – without informing him it intended to publish the matter complained of and under false pretences. Mr Hafertepen claims Ten wrongfully portrays him as endangering Mr Chapman’s life by introducing him to dangerous body manipulation and master/servant role play, of engaging in domestic violence and procuring the silicon Mr Chapman injected into his testicles. Ten told the court it will defend the case on the grounds the report was true and subject to qualified privilege.”

Said Haftertepen’s lawyer: “It’s a very serious allegation – causing the death of his partner in order to inherit his money. This broadcast, it will be the applicant’s case, was republished worldwide and caused him to lose a senior position working for Google.”

The segment is still on YouTube and you can watch it below: