Republican propagandists have been circulating a fake image of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly died in federal prison earlier this year. The image, which also shows a sex toy on a table, was created from a photograph of Schiff and his 90-year-old father taken on Thanksgiving 2018.

The original: