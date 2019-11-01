Elizabeth Warren Reveals How Her $52 Trillion ‘Medicare for All’ Plan Will Be Paid For

Elizabeth Warren today revealed how she’ll pay for her $52 trillion Medicare For All health care in a comprehensive plan released on Friday. Read the plan HERE.

Politico reports: “The plan relies on an expected mix of tax increases on the wealthy, deep cuts to military spending and payments to doctors, projected savings from a more streamlined national system, payments from employers who would no longer have to provide health care to their workers and — the heaviest lift — comprehensive immigration reform. The proposal was outlined and evaluated for the campaign by several prominent economists and former government officials.”

Warren explained the plan on Twitter:

Health care costs are rising and crushing families. And a serious diagnosis can financially ruin a middle-class family even if they have insurance. We let private insurance and drug companies profit from that pain. Enough. We need a system that reflects our values. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

#MedicareForAll finally brings true choice to the health care system. The choice to see the doctor you want, to get the prescriptions you need, pick the job or start that small business you want without worrying about where your health insurance will come from. November 1, 2019

Let’s get to the math! (All backed up by independent experts and economists.) First, we’re going to rein in the waste, inefficiency, and corporate profiteering by insurance and drug companies. And we’ll bring down out-of-control costs. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

How is it paid for? Well, if you’re not in the top 1%, Wall Street, or a big corporation—congratulations, you don’t pay a penny more and you’re fully covered by #MedicareForAll. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

We cover the remaining $11 trillion largely with taxes on big corporations, Wall Street, and the top 1%—and enforcing the tax laws we have now. Add in a targeted cut to a Defense Dept slush fund and that’s it. You’ll find full details in my plan here: https://t.co/N0Ai7TayJD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019