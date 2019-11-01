It’s not easy to touch a classic, but Sam Smith’s falsetto might be perfectly suited to “I Feel Love”, the Donna Summer disco hit first produced by Giorgio Moroder in 1977.

Smith’s version was produced by Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence and has already been scooped up by Target for its 2019 holiday campaigns.

Wrote Smith: “As a queer person ‘I feel love’ has followed me to every dance floor in every queer space from the minute I started clubbing. This song to me is an anthem of our community and it was an honour and most importantly so much fun to have a go at it. Highest song I’ve ever fucking sang. But a joy. I hope you all like it xx”

Smith also spoke about the track with Zane Lowe on Apple’s Beats1.

Said Smith: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever sang in my life. … It actually wasn’t fun to sing … it was quite painful. But the outcome was good.”

Smith teased the track on Halloween.