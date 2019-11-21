Fiona Hill, David Holmes, Town 2.0, Zuckerberg and Thiel, Bon Iver, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton: HOT LINKS

IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS. Some of the biggest moments from today’s impeachment hearings with Fiona Hill and David Holmes. “President Trump’s former adviser testified that the pressure campaign on Ukraine was a purely political one that diverged from U.S. foreign policy. She denounced the “false narrative” embraced by Mr. Trump and Republicans that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, calling it a dangerous story planted by Russia.”
INTIMIDATION. Trump launched another real-time attack on an impeachment inquiry witness, shortly before David Holmes testified.
EVERYDAY LIFE. One of the world’s biggest musical acts won’t be touring until they can make it environmentally sustainable and beneficial.
STEPHEN MILLER. 100+ Democrats sign letter calling on Trump adviser Stephen Miller to resign: “Given Mr. Miller’s role in shaping immigration policy for your administration, his documented dedication to extremist, anti-immigrant ideology and conspiracy-mongering is disqualifying,” the lawmakers wrote.
THE BANKER. Apple cancels premiere of its first feature film amid sexual abuse claims against the real-life subject’s son.
BOSTON. First LGBTQ housing development for the elderly under development: “Within the next few years, the city hopes to complete a transformation of the William Barton Rogers Middle School in Hyde Park into a $33 million development with 74 apartments.”
PRINCE ANDREW. He’s finished.
AUSTIN. Trump touts opening of Apple plant that has been running since 2013: “The moment was part of a bizarre afternoon in Texas, where the president played up a six-year-old factory as evidence of his three-year-old presidency’s success in bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States.”
UNDISCLOSED. Trump held White House dinner for Mark Zuckerberg and Peter Thiel in October: “The meeting took place during Zuckerberg’s most recent visit to Washington, where he testified before Congress about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency Libra. Zuckerberg also gave a speech at Georgetown University the week before, detailing his company’s commitment to free speech, and its resistance to calls for the company to crack down on misinformation in political ads….A source familiar with the dinner told NBC News that Thiel was also present. It is unclear why the meeting was not made public or what Trump, Zuckerberg and Thiel discussed.”
TOWN 2.0 Resurrection of Washington D.C. gay nightclub in church facing protests from neighbors: “A total of at least six groups submitted protest complaints to D.C.’s Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA). Protest letters came from two groups at an apartment building beside the proposed location called the John and Jill Ker Conway Residence. Additionally, letters were sent to the ABRA board from the ANC 6C Chair Kevin Wirt, Gonzaga High School, and two groups from Mount Airy Baptist Church.”
DESIGN INNOVATION OF THE DAY. The coffee cup has been redesigned: “Now a full-fledged company, Unocup aims to cut down the amount of plastic waste that enters the ocean (8 million tons annually) by replacing conventional cup and lid designs with a single, origami-like cup that folds to create a lid.”
HER GUY. Ariana Grande shares backstage photo with Bernie Sanders.
MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! also… i will never smile this hard again.
TRAILER OF THE DAY. Harrison Ford in The Call of the Wild.
ORIGIN STORY OF THE DAY. Dolly Parton’s breasts.
NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Kacey Musgraves “Glittery”.
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Bon Iver “Naeem”.
MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Big Freedia feat. Icona Pop “Louder”.
THIRSTY THURSDAY. Bryce Willard Smithe and Laith Ashley.