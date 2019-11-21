Fiona Hill, David Holmes, Town 2.0, Zuckerberg and Thiel, Bon Iver, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton: HOT LINKS

IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS. Some of the biggest moments from today’s impeachment hearings with Fiona Hill and David Holmes. “President Trump’s former adviser testified that the pressure campaign on Ukraine was a purely political one that diverged from U.S. foreign policy. She denounced the “false narrative” embraced by Mr. Trump and Republicans that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, calling it a dangerous story planted by Russia.”

Dr. Hill: "Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia… did not conduct a campaign against our country—and that… for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves." pic.twitter.com/ezVvJYMf3k — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) November 21, 2019

Ex-NSC Russia expert Fiona Hill warned of continued Russian interference at the House's impeachment inquiry: "We are running out of time to stop them."



Watch key moments from her opening statement: https://t.co/SibawtNWnM pic.twitter.com/rvkf6sBsp7 November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill: "It was clear that Burisma was code for the Bidens because Giuliani was laying it out there. I could see why Col. Vindman was alarmed and he said 'this is inappropriate, we're the National Security Council, we can't be involved in this." https://t.co/i5y2bszIE0 pic.twitter.com/0yIcb4AJxz — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019

Q: Did the president listen to conspiracy theories from Rudy Giuliani and disregard the advice from some of his most senior advisors?



Fiona Hill: That appears to be the case, yes. pic.twitter.com/zbBVY0yAoo November 21, 2019

David Holmes: "I then heard President Trump ask, “So, he’s gonna do the investigation?” Ambassador Sondland replied that “he’s gonna do it,” adding that President Zelenskyy will do “anything you ask him to.”



Watch #ImpeachmentHearing LIVE here: https://t.co/VrY3X3Pq1m pic.twitter.com/62Y0iUH6M5 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 21, 2019

David Holmes testifies that the priorities of the U.S. embassy in Ukraine "became overshadowed by a political agenda being promoted by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel to the White House."https://t.co/LBAEB5EdiN pic.twitter.com/ALpZsIz8qa — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 21, 2019

David Holmes details how even after the aid hold was lifted on September 11, Ukrainian officials seemed set to appease Trump by announcing the investigations he wanted. But the Zelensky CNN interview in which the investigations were to be announced didn't end up happening. pic.twitter.com/pCS15UXUUD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2019

INCREDIBLE: @DevinNunes tried to peddle a conspiracy theory to defend convicted criminal Paul Manafort, only to be utterly refuted and debunked by David Holmes.



It is unacceptable that Nunes repeatedly brings disinformation into Congressional hearings. #impeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/pPCFKKt5z9 — Stand Up Republic (@StandUpRepublic) November 21, 2019

Watch David Holmes take down @jim_jordan:



"Everyone is nodding! Of course that's what's going on. Of course the President is pushing for a Biden investigation before he'll do these things the Ukrainians want…It was obvious what the President was pressing for." pic.twitter.com/oHAFoz4EAU — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) November 21, 2019

INTIMIDATION. Trump launched another real-time attack on an impeachment inquiry witness, shortly before David Holmes testified.

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

EVERYDAY LIFE. One of the world’s biggest musical acts won’t be touring until they can make it environmentally sustainable and beneficial.

STEPHEN MILLER. 100+ Democrats sign letter calling on Trump adviser Stephen Miller to resign: “Given Mr. Miller’s role in shaping immigration policy for your administration, his documented dedication to extremist, anti-immigrant ideology and conspiracy-mongering is disqualifying,” the lawmakers wrote.

THE BANKER. Apple cancels premiere of its first feature film amid sexual abuse claims against the real-life subject’s son.

BOSTON. First LGBTQ housing development for the elderly under development: “Within the next few years, the city hopes to complete a transformation of the William Barton Rogers Middle School in Hyde Park into a $33 million development with 74 apartments.”

PRINCE ANDREW. He’s finished.

AUSTIN. Trump touts opening of Apple plant that has been running since 2013: “The moment was part of a bizarre afternoon in Texas, where the president played up a six-year-old factory as evidence of his three-year-old presidency’s success in bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States.”

UNDISCLOSED. Trump held White House dinner for Mark Zuckerberg and Peter Thiel in October: “The meeting took place during Zuckerberg’s most recent visit to Washington, where he testified before Congress about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency Libra. Zuckerberg also gave a speech at Georgetown University the week before, detailing his company’s commitment to free speech, and its resistance to calls for the company to crack down on misinformation in political ads….A source familiar with the dinner told NBC News that Thiel was also present. It is unclear why the meeting was not made public or what Trump, Zuckerberg and Thiel discussed.”

TOWN 2.0 Resurrection of Washington D.C. gay nightclub in church facing protests from neighbors: “A total of at least six groups submitted protest complaints to D.C.’s Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA). Protest letters came from two groups at an apartment building beside the proposed location called the John and Jill Ker Conway Residence. Additionally, letters were sent to the ABRA board from the ANC 6C Chair Kevin Wirt, Gonzaga High School, and two groups from Mount Airy Baptist Church.”

DESIGN INNOVATION OF THE DAY. The coffee cup has been redesigned: “Now a full-fledged company, Unocup aims to cut down the amount of plastic waste that enters the ocean (8 million tons annually) by replacing conventional cup and lid designs with a single, origami-like cup that folds to create a lid.”

HER GUY. Ariana Grande shares backstage photo with Bernie Sanders.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Harrison Ford in The Call of the Wild.

ORIGIN STORY OF THE DAY. Dolly Parton’s breasts.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Kacey Musgraves “Glittery”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Bon Iver “Naeem”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Big Freedia feat. Icona Pop “Louder”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Bryce Willard Smithe and Laith Ashley.