Gallup: More Americans Want Trump Impeached and Removed from Office Than Wanted Nixon Out

A new Gallup poll shows that more Americans want Trump impeached and removed from office than wanted Nixon out as Watergate unfolded.

Gallup reports: “Eighty-nine percent of Democrats currently say Trump should be impeached and removed from office. That compares with 71% of Democrats who in 1974 said the charges against Nixon warranted his removal from office. The 1974 survey was conducted days before Nixon announced his resignation from office on August 8, 1974. Among Republicans, 92% reject Trump being impeached and removed from office while just 7% are in favor of it. Under Nixon, a smaller 59% of his fellow Republicans opposed his removal from office while 31% endorsed it.”

Additionally, “Gallup’s new update, from an Oct. 14-31, survey, finds 51% of all Americans in favor of Trump being impeached and removed from office, essentially unchanged from 52% in an early October survey.”