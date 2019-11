Brothers Chris and Scott Evans sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to play a game of “Know Your Bro” in which they were tested on how well they know each other.

Chris was asked what Scott would be doing if he wasn’t an actor, Scott was asked what the worst thing Chris had done as a child that their mom didn’t know about, and Chris was asked what Scott’s most embarrassing moment as a child was. Find out how things came out, below.